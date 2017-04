× Sheriff’s Office: 12-year-old shot by young teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies are responding to a reported shooting involving two young teens.

According to a spokesperson for the department, a 12-year-old was shot in the arm by a 13-year-old.

The incident happened in the 5500 block of Grand Pines Drive.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman is heading to the scene.