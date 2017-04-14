MPD: U of M student robbed at gunpoint at fraternity house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police are searching for the person accused of robbing a University of Memphis student at his fraternity house on Thursday night.

“It’s just one of those things that I think it was just a crime opportunity," said Justin Rountree, vice president of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

Rountree said it happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at their fraternity house’s back patio where about seven of them were hanging out.

He said the suspect suddenly came around the corner and demanded one student's wallet, saying he'd shoot him if he ran.

The victim said he didn’t have a wallet and then gave the suspect his cellphone after he demanded that instead.

“Crime goes on everywhere," said student Chosen Tharpe. "As you see, Sigma Chi house.”

Tharpe said he lives nearby and said the university sent out an email alert about the incident.

“Pretty much saying there was a robbery over here.”

He said being from Memphis, these incidents don’t surprise him.

“You should keep your guard up at all times, no matter what," said Tharpe.

The Sigma Chi members said this is the first time something like this has happened and are happy it was caught on their surveillance system.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves," said Rountree.

He praises Memphis and the university police for responding so quickly.

WREG was not able to immediately get ahold of the surveillance video, but we are told the suspect didn’t have his face hidden.

If you have any information that could help police make an arrest, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.