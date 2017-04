MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who stole a revolver and Taser from a local business.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into a business in the 1500 block of National on March 30, stealing a silver and black revolver and a red and black Taser.

Officers are urging residents to help them get these weapons off the streets. If you can identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.