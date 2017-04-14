× Memphis Chamber of Commerce under fire for racist comments in viral video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Chamber of Commerce is under fire this afternoon after an audio recording of a racist rant surfaced.

Liveleak.com reports that rant came from an employee of the chamber.

The audio recording reportedly happened during a recent trip to Turks and Caicos.

The couple reportedly lost their phone at a bar.

It was later returned to a hotel.

Employees at the bar say the couple called and went on a racist tirade.

That conversation was recorded.

The chamber says the person implicated in the recording doesn’t work there.

The following statement was posted to Facebook:

“This recording shows a despicable act by a despicable person. Anybody who makes a statement like this is not eligible for employment with the Greater Memphis Chamber. Anyone who engages in conversation like this would be terminated from the chamber.”