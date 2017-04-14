× First date ends with woman, waitress saving man’s life

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was the end to a perfect first date at the Cheesecake Factory.

“Oh we had a great conversation! Just, he`s full of life! He had so much to say and so many great things to offer!”

Janie Hall was excited about the man she had met online. The two lingered long after they had eaten their meal.

Then something unexpected happened.

“He coughed three times, stood up, and just fell face first into the floor. His entire body was stiff.”

Hall was in shock.

“It was like a light switch. He`s talking and then he`s on the floor, lifeless.”

Hall, a healthcare professor and former respiratory therapist, acted quickly.

Kneeling to the ground by her date’s side, she soon found waitress Becca Bartholomew by her side.

“She helped me roll him over. We determined together that he didn`t have a heart rate.”

When it was clear the man had stopped breathing, the two women began doing chest compressions.

Their efforts worked just as paramedics arrived on the scene.

“It was a team effort, Becca led the team!”

The duo saved the man’s life in a moment Hall said was fate.

Both women in the right place at the right time.