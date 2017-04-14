× Manhunt ends for suspect who mailed manifesto to Trump, threatened police

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. — The man who allegedly robbed a Wisconsin gun shop and mailed a manifesto to President Donald Trump has been captured after a 10-day manhunt, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joseph A. Jakubowski, 32, was apprehended at a campsite in Vernon County, Wisconsin, shortly before 6 a.m.

Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken into custody without incident and is in the process of being returned to Rock County for further investigation and charges.

161-page manifesto

Authorities said the same day he allegedly robbed the gun shop, Jakubowski sent a 161-page manifesto to Trump.

Knudson said the White House has received the manifesto. CNN has contacted the White House for comment.

It “includes grievances against government and personal angst toward anyone or anything other than natural law or rule,” the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities released a cellphone video that appears to show Jakubowski at a post office, mailing a bulky envelope addressed to Trump at the White House.

The video, which Knudson said was posted on social media, shows Jakubowski’s name and a Janesville return address on the envelope.

Knudson declined to confirm what social media platform the video was on.

Investigators said they analyzed the manifesto and discovered anti-religious views.

As a result, they’ve beefed up patrols at churches and places of worship, but emphasized that there is no specific threat to any religious group.

Services at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie, near Madison, were canceled after a man who looked like Jakubowski was spotted near the church on Thursday, the Rock County Sheriff’s

Office said. Authorities were not able to determine whether the man was actually Jakubowski.

In the manifesto Jakubowski also threatened to steal weapons and use them against public officials or schools.