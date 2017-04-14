× Body found in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in South Memphis.

The body was found just after midnight Friday morning at the College Park Apartments off Walker Ave. near LeMoyne-Owen College.

Police wouldn’t say how the man died — but they told WREG that a woman has been taken into custody.

So far, police haven’t released her name or what charges she may be facing.

