88-year-old Walmart greeter fired after turkey walks in, out of store

WAUKESHA, Wi. — “It starts and it goes back, and then it walks out.”

Bob Tallinger explains the moment a wild turkey walked right past him at his local Walmart.

In his eight years as a greeter at the store, he’d never seen anything like it.

Then he was fired.

“I says ‘What for?’ ‘Well you should have helped get that turkey out of here.'”

The 88-year-old was told he should have alerted a manager about the turkey in the store.

“He was hired to be a greeter and that’s what he did. He never saw a book of rules that said if a wild turkey comes in here, you better run and get management,” said Bob’s wife, Janet.

She said her husband’s termination was unfair.

“Granted he’s gotten older and granted he’s lost a little memory, but nevertheless, that hasn’t prevented him from being an excellent greeter.”

She said he’s the most popular person at the Walmart and loved working as a greeter.

WISN in Wisconsin went to get answers, but the store didn’t want to talk about Bob’s termination and they have not released a statement.