Woman receives multiple fake IRS threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "Hope to hear from you soon before charges are pressed against you."

Those were the words that got Mary Saradpon`s attention after she received a threat on her voicemail from someone posing as the IRS.

They said she needed to pay $3,000 or she was going to jail.

"That sound like a threat. I`m 79, I don`t owe," she told WREG.

For months, she said she`s been getting calls from New York, Wisconsin and even Florida. Every one of them are from scammers claiming they were calling on behalf of the IRS.

For this widow something just didn`t seem right about the calls.

"The last time a man called my phone he said 'You better not hang up the phone.' I said 'What did you say?'"

WREG called one of the numbers Saradpon showed us but the number was not in service.

Saradpon said for her the scam hits too close to home.

"My sister did. She fell for a car scam and they wiped out her bank account," she said. "Old people will fall for it, young people will fall for it."

She`s speaking out now hoping that no one will fall for it.