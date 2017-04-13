× Whitehaven High hosts Academic Signing Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at Whitehaven High School had some fun as they announced which colleges they’ll attend.

Many of those students received scholarship offers for academics, so the school wanted to make sure their decisions were announced with all the fanfare of star athletes on Thursday.

As family, friends and teachers watched, each student took the stage to reveal which college they will be attending in the fall.

This is the third year Whitehaven has hosted Academic Signing Day.