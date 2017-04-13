× Tony Allen out indefinitely as Grizzlies head into playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have announced Tony Allen is out indefinitely following an injury.

On Thursday, Allen was diagnosed with a strain of the calf muscle in his right leg.

The injury came during the Grizzlies game against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.

The Mavericks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 100-93 victory.

The Grizzlies open their first round playoff series with the Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday at 7pm.