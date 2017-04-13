Tony Allen out indefinitely as Grizzlies head into playoffs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have announced Tony Allen is out indefinitely following an injury.
On Thursday, Allen was diagnosed with a strain of the calf muscle in his right leg.
The injury came during the Grizzlies game against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.
The Mavericks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 100-93 victory.
The Grizzlies open their first round playoff series with the Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday at 7pm.
