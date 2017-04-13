Suspect believed to have killed two sisters has history of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Two sister’s lives were taken far too soon and it’s looking like another tragic case of domestic violence.

Officers said the husband of one victim is in custody after he turned himself in. As of now, WREG is not identifying him until police tell us he is formally charged.

The father of the two sisters said they’re Kendall Brown and Kayla Brown.

He said it was Kendall’s husband who pulled the trigger outside of a home in the 3800 hundred block of Shallow Wood Court while five children were asleep inside. The children are now staying with family.

"Right now I don’t even know, I know it hurts," explained father Jasper Moten.

Kendall’s father told WREG of a rocky past between his daughter and son-in-law. He said about five years ago, Kendall's husband pulled a gun and threatened her, but he never imagined anything like this.

WREG discovered a disturbing court record dating back to 2012 when Kendall called police. At the time she was six months pregnant, telling officers her husband had pushed her down and slapped her with an open hand. The affidavit also said he even threatened to kill her. At the time officers said they saw several marks on her neck and she had a busted lip.

"We know that we had 32 domestic violence homicides in 2016 and our numbers are on pace to be up from that. It’s been a really hard 2017 so far," said Jordan Howard with the Family Safety Center.

For Howard, hearing about the loss of a mother like Kendall and Kayla, who family tells us graduated from Overton High last year, it doesn’t get any easier.

She’s urging anyone, especially those with children, to get help.

"I know on paper it sounds like a good idea to stay for the kids but in reality it’s not. They’re a lot better off with a healthy support system in place.”

To get in touch with the Family Safety Center you can visit their website.