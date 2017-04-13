× Students recognized for Team Read success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students’ hard work paid off at Larose Elementary School.

On Thursday, the second graders who have taken part in Team Read or Arise to Read were honored for their reading gains.

Over the school year, volunteers have been going into schools like Larose and working one on one with students on reading.

WREG has been a proud sponsor of Team Read and many of our staff volunteered.

The principal at Larose said he has seen definite improvement in the students’ academics.