Squirrel eats mini ice cream cones every day at ice cream shop

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. – A lucky squirrel gets two small cones of ice cream a day at her favorite North Carolina ice cream shop.

Putter the squirrel regularly frequents Fantasy Isle Ice Cream and Mini Golf in Holden Beach according to WWAY-TV.

The shop’s owners told the station that the squirrel started showing up last summer and hasn’t left since.

They started giving the squirrel mini-cones of ice cream with a scoop of vanilla.

Now, she comes out of her nest twice a day for a cone.

“She’s quite the little character,” said owner Scott Martin. “She actually plays golf with the kids. She will run around the golf course and play with the golf balls. She’s a cute little mascot. We are blessed to have her.”

“We put a sign out to let people know she’s part of the family and to limit feeding her. We give her a little treat twice a day — that’s probably enough,” owner Martin told Inside Edition.