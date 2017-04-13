Six Flags roller coaster stalls with 24 on board

BOWIE, Md. — Twenty-four people are being rescued after a roller coaster at Six Flags America in Bowie stalled on the tracks.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m.
The Joker’s Jinx stalled about 100 feet in the air at a 20 to 30 degree angle, WUSA reported.
Seven children and 17 adults are on board at the time. Authorities said their plan from the beginning was to get all the children off first, then the adults.
Thankfully, the riders are upright and everyone appears to be okay.
A rescue is currently underway.
39.006777 -76.779136