× Pedestrian transported after being hit in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian has been rushed to the hospital after being hit in Orange Mound.

The incident reportedly happened just before 4 p.m. at Park and Grand.

The male victim was rushed to Methodist North in critical condition.

Police are now searching for the driver of a red Chevrolet Camero who fled the scene.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.