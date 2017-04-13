× Overton Park Conservancy raising money for Greensward parking solution

MEMPHIS, Tenn, — The Overton Park Conservancy is trying to collect one million dollars in donations in just eight short weeks.

It’s all to help resolve its parking dispute with the Memphis Zoo.

The group got a big boost yesterday from an anonymous donor, who pledged to match up to $25,000 in donations given during April.

The conservancy reached a settlement with the zoo over parking on the Greensward.

Under the deal, the Zoo and the OPC must split the cost of the remedy, which includes a redesign of the zoo’s existing parking area, among other things.

This week, the Memphis City Council gave the conservancy a deadline of June 11th to come up with a million dollars in funding or pledges to help cover its part of the cost.

They are taking donations online.