Sisters killed in Hickory Hill; Husband of one in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are on the scene of a double homicide in Hickory Hill.

Police say the bodies of two women were found outside their home on Shallow Wood Court near Pathway Circle around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police haven’t identified the women, but family members say they are sisters.

There were five children inside the home when officers arrived.

None of them were injured.

Police say a man, the spouse of one of the victims, later turned himself in at the Crump Station precinct.

So far, police haven’t released any details about what led to the shooting.