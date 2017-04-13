× Memphis Veg Fest – the fresh food event of the year!

You’re going to want to veg out this weekend, but not how you think!

A new festival celebrates sun-powered food and fun!

Memphis Veg Fest is being touted as the fresh food event of the whole year!

Organizer Angel Jackson is here with Chef Brianna Rogers from Whole Foods with

a taco recipe that can do super things for your health!

Memphis Veg Fest

Saturday

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2783 Broad Ave.

https://www.facebook.com/mphsvegfest

Superfood Tacos

with Mushroom, Chard and Caramelized Onion

A hearty combination of mushrooms, greens, onions and beans makes a tasty filling for corn tortillas.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

¼ cup water

¼ cup lime juice

2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon Bragg’s liquid aminos

8 ounces sliced cremini and/or shiitake mushrooms

1 bunch rainbow chard, stems and leaves thinly sliced, reserved separately

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added pinto or black beans, rinsed and drained

1 large tomato or red bell pepper, chopped

8 corn tortillas, warmed

½ cup toasted pepitas

Preparation:

Heat water & lime juice to a simmer in a high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook about 8 minutes or until beginning to soften and brown, stirring occasionally. Add aminos, mushrooms and chard stems and reduce heat to medium. Cover and continue to cook about 15 minutes or until onions are soft and browned and mushrooms are tender, stirring frequently. Add 1 or 2 more tablespoons water if onions begin to stick. Stir in chard leaves and beans, cover and cook 5 minutes or until leaves wilt. Serve in tortillas topped with tomatoes or red bell pepper and garnish with toasted pepitas.

Cilantro Lime Cashew Cream

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 cup raw, unsalted cashews

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 to 1 cup cold water

3 Tbs lime juice

1 cup cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

Preparation:

Puree ½ of water and all other ingredients in a food processor or blender until smooth. Add water slowly until desired consistency is reached. Chill in refrigerator 30 minutes.