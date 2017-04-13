× Man who shot FedEx driver sentenced to 26 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been sentenced to shooting a FedEx driver.

Keith Austin has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

He was convicted of attempted murder and aggravated assault last December.

The victim, Edwin Ray, told the court Austin was making threatening gestures toward him as they were driving in December 2014.

He said when they stopped at the intersection of East Holmes Road and Malone Road, he heard a loud bang, and then a bullet shot through his truck door and through his legs.

A witness saw Austin’s license plate, and police found and arrested him the next month.

In addition to his attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault convictions, Austin was also found guilty on charges of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.