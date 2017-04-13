× Man who opened fire inside community center convicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis man who opened fire inside the Riverside Community Center last year has been convicted for being a convicted felon with in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On February 4, 2016, Marcus Dotson and his 14-year-old nephew entered the community center in the 1800 block of Kansas Street looking for a 16-year-old.

At the time, there were approximately 51 children inside the gym along with their parents and coaches.

Dotson eventually got into an argument with a fan in the bleacher and fired into the ceiling. He then fled the scene with the teen.

The Shelby County Fugitive Squad found in on Ford Road several days later.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 14.