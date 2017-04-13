× Husband accused of killing wife, her sister charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis man who is accused of killing his wife and her sister early Thursday morning has been charged with murder.

George Muhammad has officially been charged with first-degree murder.

His wife, Kendall Brown, 27, and Kayla, 19, were found shot to death outside the home the couple shared with their five children around 2:15 a.m.

The children, between the ages of 2 and 12, were all inside the house at the time.

They were not hurt.

Police aren’t saying what happened at the home, but said Muhammad turned himself in at the Crump precinct afterwards.