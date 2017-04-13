× Arrest made in rape of Helena-West Helena teen

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — An arrest has been made in the rape of Helena-West Helena teenager who was raped.

Sherris “Punky” Ingram, 37, is charged with permitting the abuse of a minor, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was arrested today reportedly at the home of a registered sex offender.

Police are still looking for Darryl “Boo” Harlan, 29, who they say raped the 14-year-old.

He is wanted for the rape charge but could also face additional federal charges, police said.

The victim told police Harlan took her to a hotel in Mississippi when she was 13 to have sex with her. The abuse was ongoing, police said.

Police said there were adults who knew about it but didn’t do anything, including an Arkansas Department of Human Services case worker.

An investigation is pending.

Police said Harlan and Ingram both have criminal histories.