× Amber Alert: Tad Cummins left note for wife, may need to refill medication

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Pharmacists across the country are being told to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and her former teacher, Tad Cummins.

After interviewing Cummins’ family, investigators learned that the 50-year-old takes blood pressure medication.

Now that it’s been 30 days after he disappeared with Thomas, investigators believe he may need a refill.

Channel 4 has also learned Cummins left a note for his wife on the morning that he disappeared.

The Maury County District Attorney’s Office won’t release specific details about what the note said.

District Attorney Brent Cooper said he believes the former Culleoka Unit School teacher left the note in an attempt to buy time and lead investigators in the wrong direction.

Cooper said the note referenced a location where Cummins was supposedly planning to go, which proved not to be true. The note did not mention Thomas.

“It’s obvious that it was a diversion, just a way to try and buy some extra time and give us a false lead of what direction they might be going,” Cooper said.

Cooper said it’s possible Cummins planned a long list of diversions, including a sighting at an Oklahoma City Walmart. He said he finds it odd that Cummins and Thomas went into the store together and did not try to alter their appearance.

Cooper is also suspicious of Cummins’ cell phone, which was only pinged once in Decatur, AL, shortly after the two disappeared.

“That makes you wonder if that wasn’t just another diversion. You drive to Decatur, turn the phone on, throw it in the river, and then head whatever direction you’re intending to go,” Cooper said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has received more than 1,400 tips in the case.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either Thomas or Cummins is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.