New York judge's death a possible suicide, law enforcement sources say

NEW YORK — The death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman to serve on New York state’s highest court, is not considered suspicious, and the investigation points to a possible suicide, two law enforcement sources told CNN on Thursday.

The body of Abdus-Salaam, a 65-year-old judge described as a trailblazer and “humble pioneer,” was found Wednesday afternoon in the Hudson River.

Robert Boyce, chief of detectives for the New York police, told reporters that there were no apparent injuries to Abdus-Salaam’s body and that her death does not appear to be criminal in nature.

The judge was last heard from about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sources.

Abdus-Salaam’s husband told police his wife’s secretary received a call from the judge saying she wouldn’t be into work that day.

Police responded to a 911 call about a person floating in the Hudson around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

They found an unconscious and unresponsive woman, who was later pronounced dead and identified as Abdus-Salaam.

She was fully clothed in running attire, black hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and sneakers.

The investigation indicates that Abdus-Salaam had been stressed recently at work and that her brother had committed suicide three years ago around this same time of year, according to law enforcement sources.

Detectives did not find a suicide note.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, according the New York Police Department.

Abdus-Salaam had been an associate justice on the New York Court of Appeals since 2013.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who appointed her to the court, hailed her as a “trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all.”

She had been reported missing by her husband Tuesday, reported CNN affiliate WCBS-TV in New York.