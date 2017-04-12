× Two Illinois men charged with working to help ISIS

ZION, Ill. — Two Illinois men have been charged by the Department of Justice with working to help ISIS.

Joseph D. Jones, who is also known as “Yusuf Abdulhaqq,” and Edward Schimenti, who is also known as “Abdul Wali,” are charged with conspiring to provide material support and resources to ISIS.

Prosecutors say both men pledged their allegiance to ISIS, advocated on social media for people to support ISIS and met with undercover FBI agents.

The men allegedly bought several cellphones and gave them to a source to be used to detonate bombs overseas.

The men allegedly drove the source to the airport to fly to Syria to use them.

Schimenti reportedly told the man to “drench that land with they, they blood.”