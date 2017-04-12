× Thief targets dozens of cars in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Jaw-dropping video shows a man breaking into a car in a day care parking lot in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

“She wasn’t in the building a good minute,” said employee Jewel Burnside. “She came in, dropped her son off and she came back and said somebody broke in her car.”

In the video, you can see the mother holding a child in one arm and carrying a baby in a car seat in the other. Once she struggles into the door, the thief appears to make his move.

He smashes the car window and grabs her purse.

“She was shaken up because she’s an easygoing parent. She’s really nice. She probably couldn’t believe it happened herself. Her kids have been going here since they were babies,” said Burnside.

About 10 miles up the road in Southaven, it appears the same driver showed up at a gym and hit up cars there too.

He got away with Donald Holmes’ backpack carrying his money and credit cards.

“At 9:52 I stepped out of my truck and I walked into ATC. First Tennessee has them withdrawing money from my account at 10:24.”

First Tennessee captured a picture of the man behind the wheel trying to withdraw money from Holmes’ account.

Holmes took those pictures and plastered them all over social media.

“We’ve had almost 700 shares,” he said. “So many people have shared the picture I believe this guy is going to get caught.”

So far the bandit is accused breaking into at least 10 cars in five cities.

Southaven Police have issued an auto burglary warrant for the suspect’s arrest, but they are not releasing that person’s name.