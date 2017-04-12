× TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — The TBI is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Rutherford County.

According to The Tennessean, the victim has been identified as 54-year-old Jeffery Underhill of Murfreesboro.

Authorities reportedly went by the victim’s home to talk with Underhill about an incident earlier in the week. A fight broke out in the driveway, resulting in the deputy firing his weapon.

It’s not clear how many times the man was shot.

He is being treated at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The deputy has only minor injuries from the fight.