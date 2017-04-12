× Study: Memphis neighborhood named most violent in the nation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new report ranks the most dangerous places to live, and there are two Mid-South cities on the list.

The report from Neighborhood Scout looked at the violent crime reports obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation from local police agencies. Violent crimes include rape, armed robbery, aggravated assault and murder.

Memphis was ranked as the 10th most dangerous city, but when they broke the numbers down even further, one local community came in as the number one most violent neighborhood in the nation.

According to the study, the area from East E.H. Crump Boulevard to South 4th Street is the most violent neighborhood in the country. Individuals reportedly have a 1 out of 9 chance of becoming a victim in this area.

The study also noted that the area has more single mother households than 99.6 percent of neighborhoods in the U.S. and 77.9 percent of children in the area live in poverty.

Just a spot behind Memphis on the most dangerous cities list was West Memphis, Arkansas, where your chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime are 1 in 59.

West Memphis is reportedly safer than only 2 percent of U.S. cities.