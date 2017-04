MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds game at AutoZone Park came to a halt after a fan had a medical emergency in the stands.

The man was sitting right behind home plate when the incident happened.

Paramedics rushed to help him, stopping the game between the Redbirds and Colorado Springs for ten minutes.

Both teams were asked to leave the field.

The fan was eventually rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Great work by the Redbirds medical personnel AND fans as injured spectator is stretchered to waiting ambulance. pic.twitter.com/1FLHmj8VBT — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) April 13, 2017

Both teams have left the field as medical personnel continue to work on fan seated in the first row behind home plate. pic.twitter.com/p5Co1HUWcE — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) April 13, 2017