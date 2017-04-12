× Players, fans support Survivor contestant who is transgender after emotionally charged episode

The Survivor tribal council is often an emotional experience for the contestants, but on Wednesday’s episode of Survivor: Game Changers, the emotion went far beyond the game.

At tribal council, contestant Jeff Varner was worried about being voted out, and in his attempt to paint another contestant, Zeke Smith, as deceptive, Varner announced to the tribe that Smith is transgender.

The fellow tribe members were visibly distressed and expressed their shock that Varner would reveal such a personal matter about someone else.

Smith had been out as gay on the show — as was Varner — but Smith had never told the Survivors or the millions of fans who watch the show he is transgender.

Smith remained calm through the tribal council discussion and explained how although he was originally out about being transgender, it isn’t something he makes public now because he wants people to just see him as “Zeke” and not “the transgender guy.”

While Varner first tried to explain what he did, he changed his tune and expressed remorse after being faced with nothing but disgust at his actions.

Host Jeff Probst ended the tribal council by asking if the tribe knew whom they would vote for. The tribe agreed to send Varner home without an official vote, a rarity on the show.

Smith stood strong through it all, even hugging Varner as he left.

Fans reacted to the scene on social media, and former contestants tweeted words of support for Smith:

think before you speak. words can be weapons. — Jules (@JuliaSokolowski) April 13, 2017

If Zeke is strong enough to forgive in this situation, so should we. STOP THE CYBER BULLYING. On that note, I'm out. 🔥 #SurvivorGameChangers — Figgy (@hashtagfiggy) April 13, 2017

Smith even added his own thoughts after the episode aired: