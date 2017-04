× Officers respond to shots fired call at community center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were called to the Chelsea Avenue Community Center after shots were reportedly fired.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman was with police as they received the call.

She said everyone appears to be okay.

Witnesses on the scene said two girls were about to fight when one of the teen’s older brothers opened fire in the parking lot.

There were children nearby when the shooting occurred.

Police about to close this area off as crime scene. Witnesses say it all started over two girls planning to fight at the community center pic.twitter.com/GhfHJ8BkmL — Bridget Chapman (@bchapman_WREG3) April 12, 2017