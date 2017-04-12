× Missouri principal takes young student raised by single dad to mother-son dance

ARNOLD, Mo. — Rockport Elementary’s mother-son dance is hard for Mason Tucker, whose mom isn’t in the picture.

He didn’t want to go to the annual event without a mom, KTVI reported. His dad, Zack, suggested he go with his grandmother or aunt, but he still wasn’t interested.

But Mason’s principal made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. She invited him to join her and her sons for the night.

Zack said Mason was ecstatic when he told him about it.

But it’s not only Mason who’s feeling grateful — Zack said the gesture means so much to him as a single father and can’t thank her enough.

“She is always doing things for the kids and always reaching out, and those things may not mean a lot to some people, but to me as a single father, her and this school have helped me out tremendously.”