MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified the woman who has discovered in the trunk of a car after it was repossessed this week.

According to authorities, the victim was 42-year-old Anitra Summerville.

Summerville was located early Monday morning after All-Star Recovery in Horn Lake towed the car from the 3500 block of Crow Road in Memphis.

A cause of death has not been released and no one has been taken into custody.