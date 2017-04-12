Meet Furry Friend Moon Pie!

Before we go, let’s meet this week’s furry friend.

His name is Moon Pie and he’s up for adoption through the City of Hernando Animal Shelter.

They say this cute boy is as sweet as the treat they named him after!

He’s just under 2 years old, house trained, neutered, up to date on vaccinations and heart worm negative!

The shelter tells us Moon Pie is very gentle making him great with kids, dogs, even cats!

He’s also very sensitive and wants very much to please people.

Moon Pie is low key, easy to walk on a leash and loves to cuddle.

If you’re interested in adopting him, the fee is 40 dollars.

That includes a new collar and I.D. tag.