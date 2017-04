× Man injured in explosion in Lakeland neighborhood

LAKELAND, Tenn. — A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an explosion in Lakeland.

We’re told a contractor was working on in a sewer and struck a propane tank which exploded.

The man reportedly has second-degree burns.

This is in the 4300 block of Mt. Gillespie.

The tank was used to heat hot water used while he worked.

Our Luke Jones is at the scene.