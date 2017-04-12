× Group wants Hugh Freeze to not tweet about religion

OXFORD, Miss. — A group that promotes separation of religion and government is after Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is demanding Freeze and coach Maurice Harris stop tweeting about religion in their official capacities and the university not promote twitter accounts with tweets about religion.

“Though FFRF respects Freeze’s right to tweet as a private citizen, he may not promote his personal religious beliefs while acting in his capacity as a university employee. The @CoachHughFreeze Twitter handle appears to be an official account used in his capacity as head coach, given the account name and that the university publicizes Freeze’s tweets. In publishing the coach’s twitter account on the official Ole Miss sports website, the university creates the appearance that it endorses Freeze’s tweets and the religious promotion therein.”

So far, neither Freeze nor Ole Miss have commented.

The group is known for threatening to sue schools and government institutions.

Here's the best news ever, your eternal standing with God doesn't depend on the your goodness, but on God's unshakable faithfulness.- Tripp — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) April 4, 2017