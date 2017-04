× DOC investigating Coahoma County inmate’s death

PARCHMAN, Miss. — The Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a Coahoma County inmate.

Marel Gartney was discovered dead inside his cell Wednesday morning.

At this time, the cause of death is still under investigation, WLBT reported.

Gartney was convicted in September 2013 for shooting into a home and at a vehicle.

He was serving ten years in prison.