Collierville looks to reconfigure schools

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. -- Big changes are being proposed for the Collierville School system.

The old Collierville High School building could become a middle school if the superintendent has his way.

A new, high school priced at more than $90 million is already under construction.

The superintendent says if the board approves his proposal the district will save millions of dollars.

On Wednesday construction crews busily built a new high school in Collierville.

"That’s going to open in August of 2018 so what we were tasked to do is we’re going to have a facility over here that has to be re-purposed and reused for educational purposes," said Superintendent John Aitken.

Current capacity of schools in the district are at 90 percent and looking at upcoming enrollment numbers throughout the district Superintendent John Aitken told school board members what he says is the best plan.

"Move current high school to new high school, move Schilling Farms Middle School to current high school and then turn that into an elementary," he explained.

"It eliminates the need for any future building for awhile at least unless Collierville just blows and grows exponentially."

Aitken said it could be between $20-$30 million for not having to build another school down the road.

Superintendent Aitken said while re-configuring the schools will save money, changes will need to be made to the different buildings.

"Painting, cosmetics, security issues, particularly the middle school. If you convert a middle school to an elementary school you’ve got the little ones that require lower fixtures and restroom facilities," he said.

However the move also means middle schoolers would get an auditorium, production facility and large gym.

One Schilling Farms grandmother told WREG so far she’s open to the concept.

“It may be good, it may be good. I don’t know a lot about it but change happens and sometimes they’re good.”

If the reconfiguration is approved redistricting would have to happen.

The decision will most likely be made at next Monday’s board meeting