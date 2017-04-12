Caught on Camera: Gunfire narrowly misses little girl

CHANDLER, Az. — Chandler police have released a disturbing video taken inside a strip mall barbershop, where a little girl narrowly escaped being shot when gunfire shattered the glass window of the store.

Michael Hart, 23, and Rafael Santos, 21, have been arrested in the case.

Hart was arrested Monday. He faces a number of charges, including discharging a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Santos was arrested Tuesday. He faces charges of discharging a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment.

Chandler police say the suspects are connected with the shots fired case at the Paisanos Barber Shop Monday. The shop is in a strip mall located at Alma School Road between Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard.

Two of the rounds fired narrowly missed the four-year-old girl inside the nearby barbershop.

The video released Wednesday shows the little girl playing inside the shop. When she sits down in a chair, gunfire explodes, shattering the window right next to her.

According to the police report, two bullets struck the glass at head level.

Police believe that the shooting stemmed from an apparent dispute between Hart and the employees at a nearby tattoo shop.