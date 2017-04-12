× Arkansas man accused of beating, setting wife on fire

CONWAY, Ark. — An Arkansas man is behind bars, accused of setting his wife on fire during an argument.

Alrick Powell was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the victim told police Powell beat her, put a belt around her neck then doused her with lighter fluid following an argument. He then set her on fire, reported Arkansas Online.

As he was gathering his cellphone and keys to leave, the wife jumped into the shower to put the fire out. She then went for help at a neighbor’s home.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, the woman was “badly injured with smoke coming from her body.”

The couple’s 22-year-old handicapped daughter was reportedly in the house at the time of the attack.

The wife is expected to be okay.