2 wanted in connection with rape of teen in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Helena-West Helena Police are looking for two people who face charges related to the rape of a teenager.

Police say Darryl Harlan, 29, raped the 14-year-old. He is wanted for the rape charge but could also face additional federal charges, police said.

Another suspect, Sherris “Punky” Ingram, 37, is charged with permitting the abuse of a minor, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said both have criminal histories.

Both suspects are at large, and police believe Harlan could have gone out of state.

There may be more people charged in the case, police said.