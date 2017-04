× Two people shot, one dead, outside plant in Cookeville, Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and two people have been shot outside a plant in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The shooting happened outside the Ficosa auto parts plant according to WTVF.

Police say two women and a man are involved.

Medical helicopters are on the scene.

We are working to gather more information.

#BREAKING – we've confirmed that three people have been shot outside the FICOSA plant in Cookeville, medical helicopters on scene @NC5 pic.twitter.com/o857gJp5vM — Chris Conte (@NC5_ChrisConte) April 11, 2017