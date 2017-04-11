× Shooting suspect taken into custody following standoff

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A shooting suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement in Forrest City, Arkansas.

The Times-Herald reported police were called to the 1200 block of Walsh Street Saturday evening after reports a man had been shot multiple times. The victim told authorities he was shot by 33-year-old Bobby Malone on Traylor Street.

As officers were searching the area, they spotted a tan Chevrolet Suburban similar to the one Malone was believed to be driving. Before they could initiate a stop, the car sped through an intersection leading to a pursuit.

Police reports indicate an officer saw the car coming down the street towards him and stepped out into the street with his gun drawn. He ordered Malone to stop and to put the vehicle into park.

Malone complied but refused to show police his hands or get out of the car. He even held down on the car’s accelerator, sending smoke into the air.

When he refused to get out of the car officers said they tased him. When he continued to refuse to get out of the vehicle, officers attempted to pull him out.

According to police reports, that’s when Malone reached for the gear shift, forcing officers to tase him a second time before taking him into custody.

The passenger, later identified as Charles Cooley, also refused to get out and even reached for a knife before authorities pulled him out of the car.

Once in custody, Malone reportedly continued to resist and even threatened an officer’s life.

Eventually, the suspect told police someone had shot at them.

Both men are being charged with first-degree battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, among other charges.