She gave her life to save that of her baby

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ — Six months into her pregnancy, Danielle Janofsky went to the hospital with abdominal pain.

Her baby was fine, but doctors found Danielle had metastasized melanoma in her kidney, stomach, and brain.

Two years before, she had a mole removed and everything seemed fine after that.

According to a GoFundMe page, Danielle decided to skip treatment and deliver her baby days later.

Jake was born weighing 1 pound and 11 ounces and is in the NICU.

Two weeks after going to the hospital, Danielle died.

Danielle’s husband Max is a veteran and K9 police officer.

Friends are raising money to help him and set up funds for his two children.