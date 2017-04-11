× Pop up park to give families something to do this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The renderings show a packed park, illuminated with decorative lights. It’s a sight Memphian Wanda Terry welcomes.

“I think here in Memphis the kids don`t have much to do here compared to other cities. It would give them a chance to explore different things. Everybody don`t ice skate or play basketball in a secure place that`s protected and this would be a great place.”

Memphis is one of several cities across the country that received a privately funded grant to pay for the project.

The goal is to bring various neighborhoods together and reinvigorate a sense of community along the Mississippi River– one of the pinnacles of the city.

The ice skating rink along Riverside was part of the program.

Now Riverplay will give families something to do during the summer months.

The Memphis Grizzlies are helping sponsor activities in the four block area.

Seven-year-old Laicey Anne and her family were in town from Oxford today.

She told WREG she would visit the pop up park.

“Because I`d get to spend time with my family and I love to do it.”

Part of the plan calls for a portion of Riverside Drive to close starting next weekend until at least August 1.

The closure has left some people concerned, but Terry is making the most of it.

“I think some people may think it`s an issue but I think anytime you can show that this city can have something positive and that`s what`s going to bring people to the city and we need the city to grow.”