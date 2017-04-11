× Murfreesboro police investigating after unsolicited porn sent to people’s phones

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Murfreesboro police are now investigating disturbing photographs sent unsolicited to individuals on their cellphones.

“We’re sitting there in the truck and all of a sudden an Instagram popped up and he said ‘Look at this. I don’t know who this is.'”

But they knew what they were seeing.

Scot Wright and his 16-year-old old son were looking at a partially-naked teen.

“Ten minutes later another video. She exposed herself on the video the same style,” said Wright.

Child porn turning up on the his son’s phone was bad enough, but Wright was also concerned for the girl. The police report states “the female appeared to be underage and told or forced to make the video.”

“It appeared she was being made to do this against her will so he notified law enforcement.”

Sgt. Kyle Evans said Wright’s report was one of two just this past weekend reporting similar unsolicited graphic video or images. Now the special victims crime unit is tracking the IP addresses of the senders.

“If there’s a victim out there we can find help for that victim and if a suspect and crime are committed we can prosecute to the fullest extent.”

“It’s absolutely horrible.”

Wright has no idea who would send such images to his son or why, but for him the priority is making sure the person responsible is caught.

“My biggest concern is when you see a child coached or forced, whoever it is should be under the jail.”

If you receive any of these images you must and should call police.