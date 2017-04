× Marshall County deputies searching for missing man with dementia

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly man.

According to deputies, William Roberts left Barton Tuesday morning heading for Collierville, but he never arrived.

Roberts has been diagnosed with dementia.

He was last seen driving a car similar in style to a 1998 Oldsmobile with Mississippi tags MQT620.

If you locate him, please call police.