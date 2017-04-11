× Man wanted for alleged machete attack on sister, her boyfriend arrested

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A man wanted in a violent machete attack has been taken into custody.

A warrant was issued for Joshua Richards after he allegedly hit his 16-year-old sister and her 20-year-old boyfriend with the weapon in the 4800 block of North Washington Street on January 20.

According to authorities, Richards showed up at the home and attempted to fight the pair, The Times-Herald reported. The sister was hit in the back of the head, while her boyfriend was hit in the wrist by the machete.

Richards then fled the scene.

He was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with first-degree battery.