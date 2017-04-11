× 2 teens arrested for fatal shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting that left a man dead.

Police arrested an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Police said Michael Grace, 18, admitted to the crime, which happened at Camelot Manor in Parkway Village.

The other suspect said Grace set up the victim, Kejohn Holmes, to be robbed, according to the affidavit.

Grace shot and killed him during the attempted robbery, police said.

Grace is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of an aggravated robbery.

The 15-year-old will appear in juvenile court. He is also charged with first-degree murder.